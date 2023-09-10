RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Dallas man on Friday after a multi-agency investigation into crimes against children.

Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to RSCO. Castillo is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The multi-agency investigation consisted of the following agencies:

Rains County Sheriff

Rains County CID (crimes against children)

Rains County Patrol

Caddo Mills Police Department

Texas DPS Wood County

Texas DPS CID

Office of Inspector General

Office of Attorney General

The Sheriff’s Office said that since their investigation is ongoing, no more information can be released at this time.