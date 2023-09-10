RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Dallas man on Friday after a multi-agency investigation into crimes against children.

Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to RSCO. Castillo is being held on a $300,000 bond.

The multi-agency investigation consisted of the following agencies:

  • Rains County Sheriff
  • Rains County CID (crimes against children)
  • Rains County Patrol
  • Caddo Mills Police Department
  • Texas DPS Wood County
  • Texas DPS CID
  • Office of Inspector General
  • Office of Attorney General

The Sheriff’s Office said that since their investigation is ongoing, no more information can be released at this time.