RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Dallas man on Friday after a multi-agency investigation into crimes against children.
Christian Paul Castillo, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor, according to RSCO. Castillo is being held on a $300,000 bond.
The multi-agency investigation consisted of the following agencies:
- Rains County Sheriff
- Rains County CID (crimes against children)
- Rains County Patrol
- Caddo Mills Police Department
- Texas DPS Wood County
- Texas DPS CID
- Office of Inspector General
- Office of Attorney General
The Sheriff’s Office said that since their investigation is ongoing, no more information can be released at this time.