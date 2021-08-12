Dallas man indicted for capital murder in death of 4-year-old boy

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Dallas man has been indicted for the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old boy that shocked the state.

18-year-old Darriynn Brown was indicted by a grand jury for capital murder for the death of Cash Gernon, who was found dead in the street of a Dallas neighborhood.

Brown was charged with kidnapping after investigators said that surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

A woman found Cash’s body the morning of May 15 on the street, about eight blocks from the home in the Mountain Creek area where the boy had been staying.

Cash and his brother were staying with their father and his girlfriend, Monica Sherrod. She reported Cash missing about five hours after he had been taken.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was or a potential motive. He is still be held in jail on a $1.6 million bond.