Dallas man now charged with capital murder in death of 4-year-old boy

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Dallas man, who was charged with kidnapping in the death of a four-year-old boy that shocked the state, is now accused of capital murder.

18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon, who was found dead in the street of a Dallas neighborhood.

Brown was charged with kidnapping after investigators said that surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. He is still be held in jail on a $1.6 million bond.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Brown’s attorney said that he was frustrated with the slow release of information from authorities.

“It’s almost a month after this tragedy and I’m still waiting to prepare this kid’s defense. We can’t do that till we have all the evidence.”

Heath Harris, Attorney for Darriynn Brown

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51