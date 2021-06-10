Dallas man now charged with capital murder in death of 4-year-old boy

DALLAS (KETK/AP) – A Dallas man, who was charged with kidnapping in the death of a four-year-old boy that shocked the state, is now accused of capital murder.

18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon, who was found dead in the street of a Dallas neighborhood.

Brown was charged with kidnapping after investigators said that surveillance video shows a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed.

Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. He is still be held in jail on a $1.6 million bond.

In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Brown’s attorney said that he was frustrated with the slow release of information from authorities.