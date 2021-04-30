Dallas man sentenced 9 years after leading Smith County law officials on high-speed chase

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Dallas man who hit more than 100 mph on his motorcycle while trying to get away from authorities in Smith County was sentenced to nine years in state prison.

Samuel Virgo was was convicted of evading arrest with a vehicle and fined $5,000 in 7th District Court in Smith County.

On Nov. 6, 2017, Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue attempted to pull Virgo over who then sped away on Highway 69 heading north toward Lindale. He hit more than 100 mph and swerved between cars.

At I-20 and Highway 69, Detective Sherman Dollison and Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies were set up to stop Virgo who then made a U-turn.

Dollison later was able to get in front of Virgo who crashed and was taken into custody.

Virgo had two prior misdemeanors for evading convictions and a prior conviction for assault family violence.