Amber Alert canceled after 2 Dallas boys found safe

UPDATE (6:00 A.M.) – An Amber Alert issued Monday evening for two kidnapped Dallas boys was canceled early Tuesday morning after they were found safe.

The alert was sent out for 2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter. Police believe their 24-year-old father, Curtis Everett Jeter, murdered a young woman Monday morning and took his two sons with him.

No further details have been made immediately available. It is also unclear if Curtis Jeter was taken into custody.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Seven Jeter and Curtis Jeter from Dallas, TX, on 06/22/2021. pic.twitter.com/M25o69efii — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 22, 2021

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas police issued an Amber Alert Monday afternoon for two boys they say could be in danger.

2-year-old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter were last seen on Highland Village Drive in Dallas in a gray, late 90s model Cadillac sedan with damage to the driver-side rear quarter panel.

Seven is described as approximately 30” in height and weighing around 25 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on it.

Curtis Jeter is described as approximately 35” in height and weighing around 40 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white and light blue onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

Dallas police said that it is believed that a man named Curtis Everett Jeter, a suspect in a homicide, has the two children. Both Seven and Curtis are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268 and reference case number 109886-2021.