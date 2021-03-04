Dallas PD officer charged on two counts of capital murder

DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas police officer is in custody and is facing two counts of capital murder for two people: a woman in 2017 and a man in 2019.

Officer Bryan Riser was arrested Thursday morning and is being processed in the Dallas County Jail, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.

Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia said a witness came forward and accused Riser for the murder of 31-year-old Lisa Saenz. She was found dead in the Trinity River back in March 2017.

Garcia said the witness also stated he was instructed by Riser to kidnap and kill two other people. One was named Aubrey Douglas who was reported missing a month before Saenz’s murder.

Riser has been on the force since August 2008. He was arrested in May 2017 for misdemeanor assault/family violence. An Internal Affairs investigation was done, but the results are not yet known by NBCDFW.

Under Texas law, if convicted of capital murder, the only two sentencing options are the death penalty or life without parole.