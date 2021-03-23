Deep East Texas deputies offering reward for info on Lufkin man’s murder at large party

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Tyler County deputies are asking for the public’s help and offering a reward for information in the murder of a Lufkin man early Sunday morning.

At 1:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at a home on FM 1013, just west of Spurger. They arrived to a large party with over 100 people inside.

Several people were seen standing over 32-year-old Jamerion D. Mitchell, who “appeared to have been shot multiple times in the chest and stomach.”

CPR was already being given to Mitchell and deputies assisted until EMS arrived. However, Mitchell later died at the scene. Several shell casings were located near his body.

Detectives are having a hard time determining what led to the shooting because witnesses are not cooperating with them. Investigators said that it is likely “many of them know who is responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at 409-283-2172 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said that a cash reward could be offered for information that led to an arrest, but did not specify a specific amount.