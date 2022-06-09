SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts.

Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed to be part of the burglary.

A motorcycle stolen from a home was recovered less than a day after it was reported taken. The sheriff’s office warned this is the third property item that has been stolen and returned in the past week.