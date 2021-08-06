Deep East Texas man arrested in Louisiana for contractor fraud

DE SOTO PARISH, Louisiana (KETK) – An East Texas man accused of lying and telling Louisiana clients that he was a licensed contractor is now in custody.

According to the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Colby Zane Melton, of Center, is charged with residential contractor fraud and misapplication of payments.

Investigators allege that Melton lied to customers by saying he was licensed and insured to work in Louisiana. However, detectives contacted the Louisiana Licensing Board of Contractors and confirmed that Melton is not a licensed contractor.

Melton allegedly shows false pictures of his prior work, which have been found to have been taken from another source online.

Deputies are seeking information from the public, or anyone who may have fallen victim to this Melton’s work.