Deep East Texas sheriff believes drugs possibly laced with fentanyl caused 1 death, 3 hospitalizations

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) – Polk County Sheriff Bryon Lyons issued a dire warning through his Facebook page Wednesday morning: his department believes that meth and heroin in the area have possibly been laced with fentanyl and caused at least one death.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a home in the Ace area and found one person dead and two others in serious condition after using meth. The sheriff said that “due to evidence located at the scene” they believed that the drug was “laced with an unknown chemical.”

Earlier in the same post, Lyons wrote that the unknown chemical was “possibly fentanyl.”

Later on Tuesday, another person was found in a separate subdivision that had the same symptoms as those in the first house. They were also taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Lyons said that he is working with the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office as well as the two hospitals the victims were sent to for more information.

Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.