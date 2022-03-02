CAMDEN, Texas (KETK) – A Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the school district.

Terry Carlton was booked into the Polk County Jail and has since bonded out. The district said in a statement that he is no longer employed with them.

“The District is dedicated to supporting our students and ensuring their well-being and safety. The District will make counseling available for students who request it.” Corrigan-Camden ISD statement

Under Texas law, an improper relationship with a student is a second-degree felony. If convicted, Carlton could face up to 20 years in prison.