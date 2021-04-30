Deputies arrest 4, seize drugs, cash and cars during raid in Athens

ATHENS, Texas (KETK)- Four people were arrested in Athens during a raid carried out by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office a Tactical Unit was used. Sabian Young, 21 was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Jonathan Street.

After this incident, authorities obtained another search warrant and three other people were arrested. Justin Young, 20, was detained for tampering with evidence and a felony arrest warrant. Ja’Quaylon Bowman, 19, and Laporcha Brown, 22, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance.

The Sheriff’s office also seized a gun, cash, drugs, and two vehicles.

“This was a crisp operation made successful by the professionalism of officers from across this area,” said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers, and the Athens Police Department also assisted with the raid.