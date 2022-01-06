Deputies investigating multiple burglaries in Tyler neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating “several burglaries” in a south Tyler neighborhood Thursday morning.

Deputy Larry Christian said that investigators were called out after 5 a.m. in the Vanderbilt Estates neighborhood, a gated community on Holcomb Circle. It appears a car was stolen along with “several other property items.”

Christian said that they are searching for three to four suspects as of this writing. He also stated that deputies were getting ready to deploy a drone as well as a K9 unit.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

