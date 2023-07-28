CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A deputy has been placed on administrative leave while Texas Rangers investigate an incident that took place between him and an inmate at the Cherokee County Jail.

On July 23, authorities said that an incident took place between an inmate and a patrol deputy. Sheriff Brent Dickson contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident after reviewing it himself.

Pending the Texas Rangers investigation, Dickson said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave and no further information can be released at this time.

