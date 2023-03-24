CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that a Cass County detention officer was arrested on Thursday after allegedly bringing “prohibited items” into their jail.

Mark Thomas was arrested on a felony warrant in relation to his transportation of the prohibited items into Cass County jail, officials said. The Texas Rangers, Cass County District Attorney’s Office and Cass County Sheriff’s Office all helped investigate this case.

According to Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas has been released on bond.