TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is requesting the public’s help in finding Jamar Ross, a missing 11-month-old child.

A Smith County judge ordered that Jamar be under the care of DFPS last week, but he has not been turned over to a caseworker, according to DFPS. Officials believe he is in the Tyler area.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to call 903-316-4717 or 903-279-3416.