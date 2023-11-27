ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Diboll man was sentenced to 55 years in prison earlier this month after pleading guilty to the murder of his father.

Cody Cosby, 47 of Diboll, was initially arrested in June 2020 after being accused of fatally shooting his 77-year-old father James Cosby.

Officials at the time said James was shot while sitting in his recliner watching TV, and Cody fled the scene but was arrested hours later by Angelina County authorities.

Cosby pleaded guilty to murder on Nov. 13, and was sentenced later that day.