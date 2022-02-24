WHITE OAK, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who is the president of the White Oak Cemetery Association was arrested Thursday, according to White Oak police.

The department said that 60-year-old Douglas Andrew Burks, a Harleton native, was taken into custody after an investigation that lasted more than one year.

That investigation was conducted in coordination with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, according to their statement. Burks is charged with:

Theft of service between $150,000 and $300,000

Misapplication of fiduciary property or propery of financial institution between $150,000 and $300,000

False report to obtain property or credit between $2,500 and $30,000.

The details of those charges were not released by police. The first two charges are second-degree felonies, which each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.