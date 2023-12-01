TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said that they arrested a man on Wednesday in connection to the sexual assault of two women in 2005 after they got new DNA evidence.

Jimmie Earl Gamble Jr, 40 of Smith County, was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault. The new DNA evidence was given to Tyler PD by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Gamble is being held at the Smith County Jail on a total $600,000 bond.

Tyler PD said that the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety Lab, Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, CODIS Familial Search, the Department of Justice and Bureau of Justice Assistance assisted in this case.