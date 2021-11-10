DNA Technology advancement brings East Texas sexual assault case to a close

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is crediting groundbreaking DNA technology after a Mineola man pleaded guilty to sexual assault just this week.

Sergeant Noel Martin is praising this breakthrough after placing a sexual assault offender behind bars. Caylon Whittington, 30, pleaded guilty and accepted a 15-year sentence by the 241st District Court in Smith County on Monday.

DNA evidence led to the arrest of Whittington, who was charged for inappropriately touching a girl while she was sleeping at Sky Ranch Christian Camp in 2015.

On March 8, 2015, Smith County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault at Sky Ranch Camp on County Road 448 near Van. Deputies were told that a white man snuck into a cabin at night and inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl who was sleeping.

The girl was attending a Green Acres Baptist Church children’s retreat at the camp.

Whittington was arrested in Llano County on April 6 and transferred to the Smith County Jail on April 19, according to information from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. It’s a case Sheriff Larry Smith said took time to piece together.

“It took from that time, from the time we submitted the evidence we have, till months and months later was how long it took to get DNA evidence back,” said Sheriff Smith.

Whittington was questioned at the time of the crime, but it wasn’t until six years later that evidence was able to warrant an arrest.

“We collect the evidence at the scene, submit it to DPS for DNA profiles. If we don’t have a known sample to compare it to, it goes into the CODIS database or it remains until a hit is obtained through another sample,” said Sergeant Noel Martin.

In the Fall of 2020, DNA samples collected matched to Whittington’s in a national database, called “CODIS” or the ‘Combined DNA Index System.’

“A known sample of his got into the CODIS system, a match was generated from the evidence when this case happened.” Sgt. Noel Martin, Smith County Sheriff’s Office

The Smith County Sheriff’s office told KETK that it’s relying on this same DNA technology to solve those grueling unsolved cold cases.