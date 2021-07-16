DO YOU KNOW HIM? Tyler PD looking for man suspected of burglarizing house

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Tyler police are asking for help in identifying and locating a man who was caught on camera trying to force his way into a house.

According to information from Tyler police, the bearded white man in a baseball cap on July 5 broke into a house that is being remodeled on Baxter Avenue.

He was driving a dark Nissan sedan.

Those with information, are asked to call 903-531-1045 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Each Friday, Tyler police place information on its website about people caught on camera who are suspected of committing a crime.