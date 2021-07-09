Do you know him? Tyler PD seeking identity of man suspected of stealing car

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are asking for help in identifying a man who is believed to have stolen a 1994 blue/silver Chevy Suburban that was parked at Azalea Orthopedics, 3414 Golden Road, in Tyler.
The man was caught on a security camera. He is seen carrying a gray back and a plastic drink cup.
“He straight up steals a car!” says the posting on the Tyler PD Facebook page.
Those who can identify him are asked to call Det. King at 903-590-4911 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
