DOJ opposes motion by East Texas man charged in Capitol riot to remove electronic monitoring

Alex Harkrider (left) and Ryan Nichols (right) in a photo at the Capitol Riot taken from a Facebook post from Nichols. (Photo via The Justice Department)

WASHINGTON (KETK) – Government lawyers have filed a motion opposing an East Texas man’s plea to have his electronic monitoring removed while he is awaiting trial for his role in the January Capitol riot.

Alex Harkrider, a 34-year-old Carthage native, was released on bond back in April until his trial. He is charged along with 30-year-old Ryan Nichols, a Longview resident, of several crimes stemming from the riot ranging from civil disorder to assaulting federal officers.

He filed a motion in late June to allow for electronic monitoring to be removed with his D.C.-based attorney heavily relying on the recommendation of his pre-trial officer Lupe Saucedo.

“According to Mr. Salcedo, he can effectively supervise, monitor, and report compliance on Mr. Harkrider just as effectively without the electronic location monitoring.” Kira West, D.C. Attorney for Alex Harkrider

The type of electronic monitoring used on Harkrider is not precise GPS monitoring, but rather a device that alerts authorities when he leaves his home.

Brittany Keil, an assistant United States attorney with the Department of Justice, wrote that while Salcedo may have personally recommended the removal of electronic monitoring, the department he works for officially defers to courts to choose.

DOJ officials also wrote that “the facts of this case are very concerning and the defendant has been indicted on very serious charges.”

They stated that Harkrider traveling to D.C. with Nichols was “in a misguided effort to obstruct the historically peaceful transition of power to overthrow the government. While he was unsuccessful, his actions on January 6, 2021, were appallingly dangerous.”

The motion also tears into former President Trump for continuing to “make false claims about the election, insinuate that he may be reinstalled in the near future as President without another election, and minimize the violent attack on the Capitol.”

In the motion back in March that petitioned for Harkrider to be released on bond, his lawyers claimed that the Capitol had already been breached by the time Harkrider reached the building and that he “never damaged federal property, never threatened law enforcement.

However, in the affidavit, there are screenshots of video from the FBI where they alleged that both Nichols and Harkrider were “pushing with the large crowd against the same entrance to the U.S. Capitol that was guarded by U.S. Capitol Police.

A separate photo from Snapchat that was included in the arrest warrant showed Harkrider inside the Capitol with a caption that read: “We’re in. 2 people killed already. We need all the patriots of this country to rally the f*** up and fight for our freedom or it’s gone forever. Give us liberty or give us death.”

His lawyers claim, without evidence, that the photo “could be easily doctored.” and that the detective “had no idea how the writing got on the photo.”

Judge Hogan was nominated by President Regan and is now presiding over the case after initially being assigned to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

She was recently confirmed by the Senate to the D.C. Court of Appeals and is a likely pick for a Supreme Court vacancy by President Biden.