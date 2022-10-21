RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit.

The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous support of the community throughout the years but are in need of urgent help from the community after a variety of items were stolen from the house.

Most of the items that have been taken are new. Below is a list of items stolen from the nonprofit that they are in need of:

Summer preemie clothes girl and plastic tote

Summer newborn girl clothes and plastic tote

Summer 12-18 month boy clothes and plastic tote

18-24 summer girl clothes and plastic tote

Winter 2T girl clothes and plastic tote

18/24 boy winter clothes and plastic tote

Plastic tote with all the reusable bags

All baby wash

Teen bras all sizes

Teen underwear all sizes

Brand new socks for teens

New basketballs

New soccer balls

New placement items for teens (art sets, journals, card games)

New air conditioner unit

New baby monitors

Teen boy clothing

New in the box dolls, cars and toys for all ages

Any and all support is welcome. If you have any questions or want to learn more on how to help the cause, you can call the Legacy House Director, Shana Moland, at 903-646-7230.

Photo Courtesy Rusk County Legacy House Facebook

