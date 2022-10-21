RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit.
The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous support of the community throughout the years but are in need of urgent help from the community after a variety of items were stolen from the house.
Most of the items that have been taken are new. Below is a list of items stolen from the nonprofit that they are in need of:
- Summer preemie clothes girl and plastic tote
- Summer newborn girl clothes and plastic tote
- Summer 12-18 month boy clothes and plastic tote
- 18-24 summer girl clothes and plastic tote
- Winter 2T girl clothes and plastic tote
- 18/24 boy winter clothes and plastic tote
- Plastic tote with all the reusable bags
- All baby wash
- Teen bras all sizes
- Teen underwear all sizes
- Brand new socks for teens
- New basketballs
- New soccer balls
- New placement items for teens (art sets, journals, card games)
- New air conditioner unit
- New baby monitors
- Teen boy clothing
- New in the box dolls, cars and toys for all ages
Any and all support is welcome. If you have any questions or want to learn more on how to help the cause, you can call the Legacy House Director, Shana Moland, at 903-646-7230.