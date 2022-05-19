TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Eight men were arrested this week after an online solicitation of prostitution bust conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The bust was conducted by the Smith County Texas Anti-Gang Unit and DPS investigators.

The eight suspects arrested in the bust were:

64-year-old Jeffrey Alan Watts (Tyler)

53-year-old Chaminda P. Alwis (Tyler)

45-year-old Jason Wilhelm Veihl (Canton)

44-year-old Allen Ronald Johnson Jr. (Lindale)

32-year-old David Balderas (Tyler)

32-year-old Chester Ray Webb (Tyler)

30-year-old Ryan Craig Burgess (Lindale)

23-year-old (Leonardo Hernandez Rodriguez (Lovington, New Mexico)

Solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony in Texas, meaning it carries a maximum of two years in prison along with a fine that could reach $10,000.