DPS issues Blue Alert for suspect in shooting of Corpus Christi police officer

TEXAS (KETK) — The Department of Public Safety has issued a blue alert for a 20-year-old man who shot a Corpus Christi police officer several times

The suspect, Joshua Powell, is described as being 5′8″ with brown dreadlocks and brown eyes and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt, khaki pants and has tattoos on his left arm.

Police believe is driving a green, 1999 Buick Regal with a Texas license plate of CSC1880.

According to Corpus Christi PD, Powell opened fire when several officers responded to a call at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Officer Manuel Dominguez, 20-year-veteran, was struck several times and was being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital.

The DPS issues a Blue Alert is issued to make people aware of a criminal wanted by law enforcement who has killed or seriously wounded a law enforcement officer.