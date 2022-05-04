TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A LaRue man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading authorities on a chase with a runaway 14-year-old in his vehicle.

At around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a DPS Trooper tried to stop a Ford F-250 traveling south on Highway 271 in Tyler for a traffic violation. 39-year-old John A. Williams was driving and reportedly refused to stop his vehicle in an attempt to evade officers, then eventually abandoned his vehicle and ran away.

Troopers arrested Williams near CR 3187 east of Timber Creek Road. Authorities reportedly found a 14-year-old passenger in the vehicle whom they determined to be a runaway. The child was released to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

According to a DPS report, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Van Zandt County. Williams was arrested on multiple charges after the pursuit ended. His charges included the following: