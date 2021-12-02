DPS: Rusk County man dies after striking trailer driving on wrong side of road

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday on FM-1716 approximately 3.8 miles south of the city of Tatum in Rusk County.

The investigators report shows that the driver of a 2005 Freightliner towing a semi-trailer was traveling north on FM-176 on the wrong side of the road. At the same time, a person driving a 2007 Chevrolet Z71 was traveling on FM-1716 in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Freightliner tried to move back into the northbound lane but its trailer partially remained in the wrong lane and it was struck by the driver of the Chevrolet which then caught fire, DPS said.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Leonardo Ochoa, 28, of Alvarado and he was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jimmy Gaytan, 39, of Tatum. Gaytan was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Redman and was transported to Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson.

The crash remains under investigation.