DPS searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run in Smith County that killed 69-year-old woman

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for a person possibly involved in the hit-and-run fatal wreck that killed a 69-year-old woman on SH 110N.

DPS received surveillance photos at a gas station of the red truck that was possibly involved as well as the man.

Officials believe that the truck is a red 2010-13 Chevrolet Silverado and is missing its left mirror.

The person was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt and a beanie and has a gray goatee.

Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City was pronounced dead by medical staff at UT Health East Texas in Tyler on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

The driver was driving northbound on SH 110N and struck Radican who was reportedly standing in the roadway, according to officials. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Highway 110.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the person and vehicle of interest below to contact Trooper Sisson at the Tyler DPS Office 903-939-6000.

The incident remains under investigation.