DPS: Trooper shot Friday night is brain dead, put on life support to be able to donate organs

MEXIA, Texas (KETK) The DPS trooper that was shot Friday night by a man just outside of East Texas has now been declared brain dead.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Trooper Chad Walker has been placed on life support in order to be able to donate his organs.

“This final sacrifice embodies Trooper Walker’s actions throughout his life and service as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper.” TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Officials at Baylor Scott and White hospital said Walker no longer displayed sign of viable brain activity.

Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Walker responded to a motorist assist on FM Road 2848 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 84, approximately five miles west of Mexia in Limestone County.

Walker came on a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway and pulled up behind it.

According to the DPS, DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield striking him in the head and abdomen.

Pinson returned to his vehicle, where he retrieved a black backpack and fled.

Following the shooting, a search ensued for Pinson, who was considered “armed and dangerous”. Early Saturday morning, DPS issued a Blue Alert for Pinson. Blue Alerts are issued for people who are accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer.

Pinson was found dead on Saturday evening by suicide, inside a residence on Highway 84, which is west of Mexia.

A GoFundMe account was created for Walker by Mexia resident Kara Hardin, who said that she has permission of the family to collect funds to assist with medical and travel expenses.

“All proceeds will go directly to assisting Chad, Tobie, and the kids as they have a long road of recovery ahead of them,” the page said.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the page has surpassed the $60,000 goal, reaching almost $82,000.

SUSPECT’S HISTORY

Pinson has been arrested at least twice, once in Anderson County and once in Houston County, judicial records show.

In 2006, he was arrested by the Crockett Police Department and charged with aggravated robbery. He later pled guilty to the charge and spent 10 years in prison.

After being released, in 2019, he was convicted of a criminal trespass conviction after being arrested in Palestine, records show.

Some records indicate he also at times lived in the Bullard area.