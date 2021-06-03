DPS troopers find cocaine worth $3.3 million in South Texas while responding to crash

(KETK)- DPS troopers found a large amount of cocaine worth $3.3 million in a car in South Texas.

On Monday, officials were called to a two-vehicle crash on US 83 and Suntex Road west of Rio Grande City, Texas. This is near McAllen, Texas.

Troopers found three burlap sacks that held 70 bundles of cocaine in a BMW SUV.

The drugs weighed approximately 182 pounds.

The driver of the vehicle turned himself in to Starr County Sheriff’s Deputies. He will likely be charged with drug possession offenses.

