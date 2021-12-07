DPS: Troup woman dies in head-on collision

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Overton around 11:05 a.m.

A 2021 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Highway 135 while a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Highway 135. The Nissan crossed over the center line and struck the Ford head-on.

Tammy L. Young, 55, of Troup, was driving the Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard P. Allen, 70, of Arp, was driving the Ford and was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler and is in serious condition.