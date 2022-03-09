SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — On Monday, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sex offender who was living near a school without proper registry status and recovered a pistol and various drugs.

A search warrant was executed at 602 East Main Street located near the San Augustine Elementary School. According to the sheriff’s office, the community has been complaining about the residence with a lot of activity.

Officials recovered a 9mm pistol that was thrown out the window by a convicted felon upon entry. Approximately 44.8 grams of methamphetamine, a jar of marijuana, eight Xanax bars and other pills were recovered along with consumption paraphernalia and distribution supplies.

Brandy Coleman, Tiffany Pomeroy, Jarvis Harper and Jeremy Peace were all charged with manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and engaging in organized criminal activity.