GROVETON, Texas (KETK) — The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a property in Groveton Wednesday morning in which several grams of methamphetamine were seized and two dogs and two juveniles were taken and placed into proper care, Sheriff Woody Wallace announced in a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff, the house has been of special interest after it was observed during several wildfire incidents that apparently started on the same road.

After multiple people that the sheriff’s office has known to be “involved in the dope game” had been seen around the property, Wallace said his office was able to obtain a probable cause search warrant.

During Wednesday morning’s raid on the house, Wallace said officials came out with “several grams of methamphetamine,” two dogs, one of whom was severely malnourished and another that was in good shape, and two “small juveniles,” who have now reportedly been placed in proper care.

Wallace emphasized that anyone who is familiar with this house and attempts to visit will be arrested for trespassing. He also said that the current residents will be evicted by the owner.