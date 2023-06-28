PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man has been arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash and a seizure of drugs and a firearm.

On June 26, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office alerted the Palestine Police Department that a Nissan Altima driven by a Black male in a white shirt had been involved in an assault on a peace officer that led to a pursuit.

An officer found the reported vehicle by confirming the license plate number and attempted to stop it on East Palestine Avenue near Gardner Drive. The release stated that the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit continued down Highway 155 before the driver left the roadway after trying to turn onto North Loop 256 at a high speed and crashed.

According to officials, the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away before being caught by police.

The driver was identified as Timothy Washington, 39, and police said “a loaded 9mm handgun was located in the driver’s floorboard of the vehicle, along with a drug paraphernalia and synthetic urine.”

Washington was booked into the Anderson County jail and charged with evading arrest/detention with vehicle-previous convictions, evading arrest detention with previous conviction, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of false drug test falsification device, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.