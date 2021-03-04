East Texan cartel members sentenced for drug trafficking, forfeit millions in proceeds

Photo of Rodolfo Falcon. Photos of Gerardo Carbrera Ramirez and Eleazar Martinez Reyes were not immediately available.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texans have been sentenced to prison for an international drug trafficking operation.

According to information presented in court, several people conspired to distribute more than 330 lbs. of cocaine, along with methamphetamine and heroin, from the Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel in Mexico.

The group distributed drugs in East Texas, as well as through Dallas, Florida, North Carolina, Arkansas, Illinois and Michigan.

The organization was also responsible for shipping drug proceeds, in the form of bulk cash, back to Mexico. Law enforcement intercepted one bulk cash shipment of approximately $350,000.

36-year-old Rodolfo Javier Falcon of Camp County, who occupied a leadership role in the trafficking organization, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. Falcon pleaded guilty on Aug. 20, 2020, to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. Falcon agreed to forfeit $5 million in drug proceeds.

41-year-old Eleazar Martinez Reyes of Camp County was sentenced to 87 months in prison. Reyes pleaded guilty on Aug. 4, 2020, to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and to illegal re-entry following removal. Reyes agreed to forfeit $150,000 in drug proceeds.

28-year-old Gerardo Carbrera Ramirez of Franklin County was sentenced to 151 months in prison. Ramirez pleaded guilty on June 11, 2020, to conspiring to distribute controlled substances. Ramirez agreed to forfeit $7,500 in drug proceeds.

“Mexican drug cartels are not welcome in East Texas,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “My office—in partnership with the phenomenal men and women of the Texas law enforcement community—will work tirelessly to dismantle any drug trafficking operations based in East Texas, or even those that happen to be passing through.”

This case is pursuant to Operation Dirty Bird, a long-term drug trafficking and money laundering investigation.