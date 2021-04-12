East Texan sentenced to life in prison for murder of child in 2016 requesting all case documents

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) Almost two years after pleading guilty to murdering a 10-year-old girl in Bullard, an East Texas man is requesting all the documents from his capital murder case.

According to judicial records, Gustavo Zavala-Garcia’s defense attorney filed a motion in the 241st District Court to release the documents. Meanwhile, the state has filed an objection.

Back in November of 2016, Kayla Gomez went missing from Bullard First Assembly Church. Just a few days later, her body was found in a well just a few miles away.

When pleading guilty, Zavala-Garcia waived his rights to an appeal, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Earlier this year, Zavala-Garcia sent a letter to his legal council, J. Brett Harrison, requesting a digital copy of documents and anything related to discovery be sent to his family.

Harrison told KETK that he does not know whether Mr. Zavala-Garcia’s intent for wanting the documents is to file an appeal, and if that were the case, Zavala-Garcia would find other legal council.

A hearing for this motion has been set in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom for Tuesday afternoon.

In the letter Zavala-Garcia requested the following:

all correspondence of any type

all volumes of the clerk’s and reporter’s records produced and filed in the case

all documents and items received by counsel from any person or entity related to the case

all notes and other work product generated in the case

all pleadings and other papers drafted and or filed by any party in the case

all discovery items

all orders of appointments or substitution appearances

counsel’s most recently filed mandatory disclosure of the percentage of appointed work

all other documents and items not specified above and not otherwise prohibited from disclosure

index of withheld or redacted documents items along with an explanation for the withholdings or redactions.

THE CASE

According to the arrest affidavit, on November 1 at 7:30 p.m., Kayla disappeared from the Bullard First Assembly Church off the 51000 block of Highway 69 in Bullard. Witnesses reported the child was last seen walking from church’s sanctuary and into the lobby.

Authorities interviewed family members of the victim and were able to identify an uncle of the child as a suspect. He was identified by a Mexico ID card as Zavala.

Investigators reported Zavala said he left his home at 6:55 p.m. and arrived at the church at around 7:00 p.m. with his 3-year-old daughter in tow. He then claimed to worship for 30 minutes and left with his daughter, stated court documents. Zavala also allegedly said he victim was sitting in a lobby chair at this time.

His departure was captured on surveillance video.

The FBI was able to track cellphone data from his phone to determine Zavala’s movements on the night Kayla disappeared. Cell tower tracking revealed the phone traveling in a northerly direction on Highway 69 from 7:40 p.m. and arriving at his home at 7:47 p.m., according to documents. The unaccounted 17 minutes are believed to be the time Zavala put Kayla in his well outside the home, according to the affidavit.

On November 5 during a consented search, authorities found what they believed to be Kayla’s body in a concrete well outside the suspect’s. home. At this time, the scene was secured and the suspect’s family was taken to another location.

During a polygraph test, the suspect allegedly admitted to causing Kayla’s death, but he then recanted his answer.

THE DEATH PENALTY

In Zavala-Garcia’s plea deal struck with the District Attorney’s Office, he would get life in prison instead of being executed.

In a statement, Smith County DA Jacob Putman said that the reason for the deal was due to a 2017 decision by the Supreme Court that severely limits the State’s ability to execute those who are found to be intellectually disabled.

He was clearly displeased with the decision in a press conference after the plea hearing and said: “The Supreme Court doesn’t like the death penalty.”

The following is a look into what the Supreme Court case was and how certain political circumstances may have influenced the decision.

The case started as a murder trial in 1980 when Bobby James Moore was convicted of shooting a 70-year-old store clerk, James McCarble, in Houston. Moore was sentenced to death for the killing.

Over the next three decades, Moore would appeal saying that he fell in the range of having an intellectual disability and that him being executed would violate his eighth amendment right of “cruel and unusual punishment.” He also argued that the jury was using outdated standards in determining if he had a disability and that his IQ score fell into the range of having a disability.

In 2002, the Supreme Court ruled in a similar case (Atkins v. Virginia) that the execution of intellectually-disabled people violated the Constitution. However, they allowed the states to be able to define mental disabilities on their own.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals disagreed with Moore’s argument and the case went before the Supreme Court in late 2016.

The Political Circumstances

The case was held just three weeks after the 2016 election when President Trump pulled an upset victory over Hillary Clinton.

At the time, there were only eight justices to hear the case because the Senate refused to hold a confirmation vote on President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

The swing vote would lie with Justice Anthony Kennedy, who could potentially deadlock the case in a 4-4 vote. Kennedy would retire from the Court just over one year later.

The Ruling

The Court held that the State of Texas did not use a modern standard to define intellectual disability for defendants. This was due to mostly the jury making the decision rather than medical experts.

This ruling greatly widened the range for an intellectual disability to be diagnosed to keep someone from being executed.

Kennedy as the swing vote joined the majority opinion and kept the case from being deadlocked. If that had happened, the lower court ruling would stand and the old test would remain in place.

Impact on Zavala-Garcia Case

Putman said in court and in the press conference that this new standard was the reason that the death penalty was not sought after.

A doctor for the prosecution, Timothy Proctor, examined Zavala-Garcia and found that he was intellectually disabled based on the new standard.

“If there was any legal way to ensure that Mr. Zavala-Garcia would face the death penalty, I would persist. However, I took an oath to uphold the rule of law.” JACOB PUTMAN

Due to this, the only sentencing option available under Texas law was life in prison without the possibility of parole.

With this in mind, Putman said that while he was not pleased with not being able to seek an execution, the plea was the only outcome possible. Putman told this to Kayla’s family before the hearing and said in the press conference while they were not happy that there would be no execution, they understood.

“He will never be released. He will die in prison.” JACOB PUTMAN

Zavala-Garcia is serving his sentence at the Telford Unit, located in New Boston, Texas.