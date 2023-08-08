FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Franklin County rescued two children on Tuesday morning that had been reported as kidnapped two weeks earlier.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an officer from the 8th Judicial Probation Office were able to determine the location of the children, ages 2 and 6, who were reportedly kidnapped from their mother two weeks ago.

The Franklin County SRT team comprised of deputies and Mount Vernon police officers, with the help of the Franklin County Water District, served a search warrant on a house in southern Franklin County. They found the 2-year-old and a 6-year old at the residence, authorities said.

Cody Cunningham was arrested at the residence on a kidnapping warrant, according to law enforcement.