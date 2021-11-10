Escaped East Texas inmate arrested in Hooks

Kylon Clark escaped while being put in a transport van in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 10. (Photo: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

UPDATE (9:29 a.m.) – Clark was arrested in Hooks a short while ago.

TTPD thanked everyone for keeping an eye out for him. Further information is not available at this time.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is on a manhunt for an inmate who escaped early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jeff Neal said that at 3 a.m., 20-year-old Kylon Chevon Clark was being loaded into a transport van when he ran away. He was last seen near the intersection of 4th and Main Street.

The Texarkana Police Departments in both Texas and Arkansas are assisting the sheriff’s office in the manhunt. Clark is 5’8″ and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jail clothes and handcuffs.

Clark is a native of Hooks, Texas, and is charged with indecency with a child. If you see Kylon Clark or have any information you are asked to contact 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149.