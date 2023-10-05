RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — City Attorney for both Henderson and Tatum, Joe Edward Shumate, was booked at the Rusk County Jail Wednesday on two felony charges.

According to the records on the Rusk County Sheriff Office’s website, Shumate was arrested and charged with a first degree felony of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution, greater than or equal to $300,000 and first degree felony theft of property, greater than or equal to $300,000.

The attorney has since been released on bond.

This is an ongoing investigation and KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.