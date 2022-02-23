HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Hughes Springs ISD released a statement Wednesday after a coach/teacher was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a child.

Aaron Michael Marshall, a teacher and coach at HSISD, was arrested on charges of:

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

Sexual assault of a child

Bigamy

Indecency with a child by contact

The district said in a release, that the alleged victim is not a Hughes Springs ISD student.

“Hughes Springs ISD is committed to keeping our parents and community informed regarding all matters that have implications for the safety and security of our students,” stated the news release.

The news release stated that prior to Marshall’s employment with Hughes Springs ISD that started in August 2021, the district performed a criminal background check, checked his name against the Texas Education Agency’s Do Not Hire registry and checked his references and found no irregularities.

Marshall was placed on administrative leave upon learning of the arrest, according to the district and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the investigation.