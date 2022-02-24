LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas coach has officially been booked into jail on 10 separate charges of various child sex crimes, according to the Cass County District Attorney’s Office.

38-year-old Aaron Marshall was arrested after an investigation by the Linden Police Department, which alleges he committed sexual abuse of a child from 2016 through 2020. He is charged with:

6 counts of indecency with a child by contact

3 counts of sexual assault of a child

1 count of continuous sexual assault of a child

All together, the bonds for each charge total $3.5 million. While Marshall was employed by Hughes Springs ISD when he was arrested, both the school district and the DA’s office said the victim did not attend school there.

Marshall has worked at Hooks ISD, Winona ISD, Dallas ISD, Jefferson ISD, Bloomburg ISD and Karnack ISD in the past.

Hughes Springs said in their release that before hiring Marshall, the district performed a standard criminal background check and came back with no irregularities. Marshall has been put on administrative leave.