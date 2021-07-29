East Texas county searching for “armed and dangerous” sex offender

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A manhunt is underway in Deep East Texas Thursday morning.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is asking the public to be on the lookout for 55-year-old Scott Colley. Wallace said that deputies are currently searching for Colley in the Lake L subdivision.

He was last seen running from deputies at 3:30 a.m. on 2075 Winding Creek Drive. He was wearing blue jeans, a burnt orange t-shirt, and brown boots.

Colley should be considered “armed and dangerous.” If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Photos: Trinity County Sheriff’s Office

