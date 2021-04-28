East Texas deputies recover $1 million worth of merchandise in stolen 18-wheeler near I-20

TERRELL, Texas (KETK) – Kaufman County deputies outside of Terrell recovered just over $1 million of stolen goods over the weekend in an 18-wheeler just of I-20.

Deputies found a truck blocking the intersection of CR 125 and Hiram Rd on Saturday, April 24. They were not able to find the driver and the seal of the trailer was broken.

They entered the back of the trailer and found a pallet of Dell laptop computers and noticed that it appeared two were missing.

When investigators tried to track down where the 18-wheeler came from, they discovered that a man had pulled into a truck stop to take a shower. While he was away from the vehicle, a man jumped into the cab and stole the truck.

The Terrell Police Department and Kaufman County deputies combined their two investigations and recovered 50 pallets of the laptop computers. They were worth roughly $957,600 and the trailer’s estimated value was $65,000.

The combined total of all the stolen merchandise was just over $1 million. The deputies did not state whether a suspect had been taken into custody.