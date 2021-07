ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s office has suspended in-person visits to inmates because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the jail.

“Visitation will remain suspended for 30 days at this time while we work through a current Covid outbreak within the inmate population,” said a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards while dealing with the outbreak.

