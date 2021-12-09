East Texas law enforcement receives recognition for Operation Pine Curtain

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At Thursday’s Texas Department of Public Safety – Public Safety Commission Meeting, select Marshall police officers, Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies, DPS troopers were awarded for Operation Pine Curtain.

In late 2017, violent crime related to drug trafficking started to increase in Marshall. The Marshall Police Department requested assistance from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division in Longview. After the request, a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional, three year joint investigation began and was later named Operation Pine Curtain.

The law enforcement efforts were initiated by targeting local street-level drug dealers with ties to greater distributors. Texas DPS, Marshall PD, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation provided assets in the investigation.

During the award presentation, a spokesperson at the meeting said all agencies contributed by utilizing their respecting informants, sources of information, assets and personnel in a collaborative way.

A portion of implementing the operation was the controlled purchases of contraband, physical and electronic surveillance. To mitigate the workload, they shared the responsibilities necessary to generate productive results in the investigation.

As a result, DPS said that higher level suspects were identified like transporters, money launderers and those who directed the activities of the distribution network.

Two sources of supply were reportedly identified as coming from Mexico, including two cartels.

Throughout Operation Pine Curtain, 49 drug and weapon purchases and 42 search warrants were conducted, which resulted in the seizure of 44 firearms, $43,000, 17 lbs. of methamphetamine, one and a half pounds of heroin and two pounds of cocaine and marijuana.

46 defendants were prosecuted and five more are anticipated. 27 of these pleaded guilty, 20 have been sentenced in the federal court system. 10 others were arrested and are awaiting a plea agreement and four are fugitives in Mexico.

The FBI and U.S. attorney’s office is waiting to have the four in Mexico arrested and extradited.

DPS special agents, CID lieutenant and state troopers were awarded the Unit Citation award.

An FBI special agent, HCSO investigator, Marshall PD sergeant and a Marshall PD lieutenant were awarded the director’s award.