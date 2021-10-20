East Texas man, 20 others arrested by Texas Attorney General’s office for sex offender-related offenses

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested along with 20 other people by the office of the Texas Attorney General for sex offender-related offenses.

From August through September 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) conducted operation “Lucky Charm”, which focused on arresting suspects that had warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender registration violation. The warrants were out of the Houston area.

The initiative was funded by the US Marshals Office.

The following suspects were arrested:

ANGELINA COUNTY

Edgar Lee Walker

HARRIS COUNTY

William Nicks

Luis Ovall

Jimmie Culton

Richard Trahan

George Wynn

Felipe Ramon Corona

Kenneth Doyle Elms

Daniel Castillo

David Garcia

Ronald Peeples

Charles Wayne Sherrill

Garry Dewayne Davis

Jonathan Kurt Young

MATAGORDA COUNTY

Stephen Jay Cooke

HIDALGO COUNTY

Randall Jay Perry

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Jason Mathew Bulgier

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Richard Fulcher

James Dean Martin

GALVESTON COUNTY

Larry Elton Clark

DALLAS COUNTY