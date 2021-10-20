East Texas man, 20 others arrested by Texas Attorney General’s office for sex offender-related offenses

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested along with 20 other people by the office of the Texas Attorney General for sex offender-related offenses.
From August through September 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) conducted operation “Lucky Charm”, which focused on arresting suspects that had warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender registration violation. The warrants were out of the Houston area.
The initiative was funded by the US Marshals Office.
The following suspects were arrested:
ANGELINA COUNTY
- Edgar Lee Walker
HARRIS COUNTY
- William Nicks
- Luis Ovall
- Jimmie Culton
- Richard Trahan
- George Wynn
- Felipe Ramon Corona
- Kenneth Doyle Elms
- Daniel Castillo
- David Garcia
- Ronald Peeples
- Charles Wayne Sherrill
- Garry Dewayne Davis
- Jonathan Kurt Young
MATAGORDA COUNTY
- Stephen Jay Cooke
HIDALGO COUNTY
- Randall Jay Perry
BRAZORIA COUNTY
- Jason Mathew Bulgier
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Richard Fulcher
- James Dean Martin
GALVESTON COUNTY
- Larry Elton Clark
DALLAS COUNTY
- Garland Dwain Cavit