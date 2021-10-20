East Texas man, 20 others arrested by Texas Attorney General’s office for sex offender-related offenses

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested along with 20 other people by the office of the Texas Attorney General for sex offender-related offenses.

From August through September 2021, the Houston Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) conducted operation “Lucky Charm”, which focused on arresting suspects that had warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and sex offender registration violation. The warrants were out of the Houston area.

The initiative was funded by the US Marshals Office.

The following suspects were arrested:

ANGELINA COUNTY 

  • Edgar Lee Walker 

HARRIS COUNTY 

  • William Nicks 
  • Luis Ovall 
  • Jimmie Culton 
  • Richard Trahan 
  • George Wynn 
  • Felipe Ramon Corona 
  • Kenneth Doyle Elms 
  • Daniel Castillo 
  • David Garcia 
  • Ronald Peeples 
  • Charles Wayne Sherrill 
  • Garry Dewayne Davis 
  • Jonathan Kurt Young 

MATAGORDA COUNTY 

  • Stephen Jay Cooke 

HIDALGO COUNTY 

  • Randall Jay Perry 

BRAZORIA COUNTY 

  • Jason Mathew Bulgier  

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 

  • Richard Fulcher  
  • James Dean Martin 

GALVESTON COUNTY 

  • Larry Elton Clark 

DALLAS COUNTY 

  • Garland Dwain Cavit 

