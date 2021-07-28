East Texas man accused of killing his step-dad, victim’s wife also arrested

WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – Two people are behind bars and charged with murder after a man was run over in the driveway at a Van Zandt County home Tuesday evening.

20-year-old Braxten Henderson was charged after allegedly running over his 40-year-old step-dad at a home on CR 3808 just north of Wills Point. Deputies had been called to the scene for a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Bradley Dickson, a Forney native.

40-year-old Jamie Johnson was also arrested at the scene after “it was determined she was also involved in the death of the victim.” Sheriff Steve Hendrix did not specify in the release how she was involved.

Both Henderson and Johnson have been booked into the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. Henderson’s bond has been set at $1 million. Johnson’s bond has not yet been set as of this writing.

Sheriff Hendrix stated that more information would be released as it was an ongoing investigation.

“These investigations take time and attention to details. I appreciate the hard work of our deputies and detectives for a job well done” Sheriff Steve Hendrix

This is the second East Texas murder to happen Tuesday night. In Rusk County, an 11-hour manhunt was conducted for 39-year-old Coy Jones after he allegedly killed a woman at his home.

The victim’s name nor her cause of death have been released. Jones has been booked into the Rusk County Jail.