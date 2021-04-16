East Texas man accused of putting baby in scalding hot water because of soiled diaper

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) — A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of putting his girlfriend’s toddler in scalding hot water as punishment for having a dirty diaper last month.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, Terrell Childs, 23, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.

Police say this incident happened in late March while Childs was babysitting his girlfriend’s three-year-old son at their home when the child suffered severe burns on one of his buttocks. The toddler was taken to a local hospital where the staff contacted CPS.

TTPD says Childs’ explanation of what happened immediately seemed suspect, and it was later determined that Childs purposely put the little boy in scalding hot bath water as punishment for soiling his pamper.

An arrest warrant was secured for Childs, and he was arrested at the police department on Monday, April 12.

Childs is being held in the Bi-State Jail on the felony charge with a bond of $75,000.