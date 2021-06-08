East Texas man accused of sexually assaulting a child for over a decade arrested in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KETK) – A Waskom man that is accused of sexually abusing a Louisiana child for 13 years has been arrested.

64-year-old Charles Warren Clayton was taken into custody on Monday, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He is charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile. Clayton has a prior conviction in 2006 for video voyeurism, which involves privately filming someone without their knowledge or consent.

An investigation began by Caddo Parish detectives and Clayton was caught by the U.S. Marshals.

He is still being held in jail and a first court hearing has not yet been set.